Georgia reports 360 new cases of coronavirus on March 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 360 new cases of coronavirus, 119 recoveries and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 25,349 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours,14,742 of the 25,349 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,607 were PCR tests.

The new 360 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 194 cases

Adjara - 14 cases

Imereti - 50 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 9 cases

Shida Kartli - 35 cases

Guria - 11 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 25 cases

Kakheti - 8 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 8 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 2 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 4 cases.

The country has had 271,739 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 265,805 of the 271,739 have recovered, while 3,541 have died of the virus.

As of today 2,367 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

