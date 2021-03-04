Georgia shows progress in curbing coronavirus cases - WHO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Georgia shows progress in curbing the coronavirus cases, said Senior Emergency Officer at WHO/Europe Catherine Smallwood, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“We have seen real progress in terms of bringing down the transmission in Georgia following the peak that is so in late 2020 in November-December when in fact Georgia had some of the highest incident rates in the whole region and now we see some of the lower incident rates, this is really good news,” she stated.

The WHO representative positively assessed Georgia’s decision to ease some coronavirus-related restrictions.

“There is a gradual opening of businesses, schools, museums, public places happening in Georgia. The message would really be that this should be done cautiously as the regional director said based on the evidence on transmission. We do understand there have been some cases of variants of concern identified in Georgia which is not unexpected,” Smallwood added.

According to her, it will certainly continue to happen, now is really the time to focus on basics, to expand testing to quarantine all contacts, to isolate all suspect cases.

