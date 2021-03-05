WHO Europe hopeful Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Georgia in coming weeks

The WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, accentuated that Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze and the government have fulfilled all the obligations, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Kluge hopes the first deliveries of coronavirus vaccine will enter the region in the coming weeks.

“I see there are different messages in the press, but Georgia as a country, the government, really lift all the obligations. But as we see with the COVAX is now kicks starting is getting speed. This is an incredibly complicated process. In fact, the first deliveries globally are arriving in all the regions. And we hope really, we are confident that in coming weeks this will be the same in all the region. There was a telephone conference between the Georgian Prime Minister and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros at the end of the last week on this matter,” WHO Regional Director for Europe said (as delivered at the press conference).

Kluge added that “the communication with WHO and UNICEF is underway to see about the delivery dates because purchase, orders have been set already.”

“People must adhere to public health and social measures, and both their government and COVAX and particularly WHO, with UNICEF, are really working around the clock to get the vaccine as soon as possible in the country,” he said.