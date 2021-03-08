Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 147 coronavirus cases, 193 recoveries, and 15 deaths on March 8, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 7,823 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 3,613 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 4,210 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 64 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 27 cases and the Kakheti region with 18 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 272,998, among them 266,886 people recovered and 3,591 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1.88 percent, while 1.67 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 257 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,421 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 125 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 278 critical patients, 77 require mechanical ventilation.

