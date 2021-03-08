Georgia 1st among best destinations for vaccinated travellers in 2021

Georgia ranks first among the best destinations for vaccinated travellers in 2021, Trend reports citing 1TV.

European Best Destinations published the list of countries that welcome vaccinated travellers.

According to the international travel website, Tbilisi has managed to remain among the destinations least affected by Covid-19 and is the ideal destination for a holiday in 2021.

“Georgia very quickly reacted positively to the health crisis with effective and innovative measures. As soon as the number of covid-19 cases dropped and the vaccine became available, this country opened up to vaccinated travellers without quarantine or additional testing.

Georgia and in particular Tbilisi is both traditional and modern, it is open-minded, cosmopolitan, multi-ethnic, truly unique and authentic. It is time you book your flights to Tbilisi, tours and activities and accommodation at the best price,” the website reads.

The list of the best destinations for vaccinated travellers also includes Greece, Portugal, Sweden, Croatia, Spain, Iceland, and Denmark.