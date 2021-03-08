Georgian parliamentary committees to hear report on HPP construction
The parliamentary committees will hear the report by the Minister of Economy Natia Turnava and Minister of Environment Protection Levan Davitashvili on March 9, Trend reports citing 1TV.
The Sectoral Economy, Economic Policy and Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Committees will hold a joint session.
The report Construction of Hydropower Plants in Racha-Lechkhumi Region concerns the petition submitted by citizens to the Georgian Parliament.
Parliament re-addressed the petition to the Ministries for a response in February 2021.
