Georgia reports 513 new cases of coronavirus for March 10
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 513 new cases of coronavirus, 96 recoveries and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgia media.
Some 22,127 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 14,103 of the 22,127 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,024 were PCR tests.
The new 513 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 264 cases
Adjara - 30 cases
Imereti - 88 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 15 cases
Shida Kartli - 44 cases
Guria - 15 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 26 cases
Kakheti - 16 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 7 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 3 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 5 cases.
The country has had 273,137 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 267,111 of the 273,137 patients have recovered, while 3,613 have died of the virus.
Currently 2,900 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.
---
