Georgia reports 513 new cases of coronavirus for March 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 513 new cases of coronavirus, 96 recoveries and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgia media.

Some 22,127 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 14,103 of the 22,127 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,024 were PCR tests.

The new 513 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 264 cases

Adjara - 30 cases

Imereti - 88 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 15 cases

Shida Kartli - 44 cases

Guria - 15 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 26 cases

Kakheti - 16 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 7 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 3 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 5 cases.

The country has had 273,137 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 267,111 of the 273,137 patients have recovered, while 3,613 have died of the virus.

Currently 2,900 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

