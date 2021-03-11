Georgia to receive AstraZeneca vaccine this week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Some 43,200 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will enter Georgia this weekend, said Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She stated medical personnel and risk groups will be vaccinated first.

Tikaradze said that Georgia is likely to receive 29,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of March.

She said that the country is negotiating with Israel, China, and other partner states to receive additional doses of Chinese, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines in the coming months.

Tikaradze stated that Georgia has already ordered 100,000 doses of a Chinese vaccine which is likely to receive the approval of the World Health Organisations in the near future.

Georgian Health Officials stated earlier this week that the country is likely to purchase the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines.

