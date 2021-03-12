Georgia reports 332 new cases of coronavirus for March 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Georgia has reported 395 new cases of coronavirus, 343 recoveries and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 26,700 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 17,307 of the 26,700 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,393 were PCR tests.

The new 332 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 185 cases

Adjara - 20 cases

Imereti - 51 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 8 cases

Shida Kartli - 14 cases

Guria - 13 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 18 cases

Kakheti - 20 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 1 case

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 2 cases.

The country has had 274,337 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 267,764 of the 274,337 patients have recovered, while 3,634 have died of the virus.

Currently 2,953 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

