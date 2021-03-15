Georgia starts to roll out COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia starts to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Healthcare workers will be vaccinated at the first stage, who have registered on a special portal.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of March 14, some 1,449 healthcare workers booked a visit from the platform.

On March 15, Paata Imnadze, head of the National Center for Disease Control, was publicly vaccinated at the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital.

According to Tsertsvadze, he has no doubt that 43,000 doses of the vaccine will be consumed in just two weeks and there will be no delay, as the vaccination pace is already mood.

The first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus was imported in Georgia on March 13.

