Georgia reports 537 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 537 new cases of coronavirus, 128 recoveries, and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

29,652 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 22,203 of the 29,652 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,449 were PCR tests.

The new 537 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 290 cases

Adjara - 18 cases

Imereti - 79 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 28 cases

Shida Kartli - 29 cases

Guria - 16 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 23 cases

Kakheti - 37 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 6 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 3 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 8 cases.

The country has had 275,685 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 268,693 of the 275,685 patients have recovered, while 3,658 have died of the virus.

Currently, 3,308 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356