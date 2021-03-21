Georgia reports 262 coronavirus cases, 189 recoveries, 9 deaths

Georgia reported 262 coronavirus cases, 189 recoveries, and 9 deaths on Sundaty, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 152 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 42 cases and the Kartli region with 15 cases.

A total of 11 923 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 6 328 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5 595 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2,2 %, while 1,55 % in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 277 480, among them 269 973 people recovered and 3 700 died.

There are 220 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1 435 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 176 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.