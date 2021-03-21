Georgian police receive 225 new cars

Georgian police have received 225 new cars to update their fleet, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The interior ministry reported earlier today that the new cars will be given to police divisions in Tbilisi and the regions, as well as to departments of the patrol police.

This, the ministry said, will help police respond to crime ‘timely and effectively’.

Announcing that they are constantly updating an dimproving their fleet the interior ministry plans to add more cars in future to increase the efficiency of their work.