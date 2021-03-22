Georgia reports 170 new cases of coronavirus for March 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22

Georgia has reported 170 new cases of coronavirus, 396 recoveries and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 6,185 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend, 2,993 of the 6,185 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 3,192 were PCR tests.

The new 170 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 85 cases

Adjara - 9 cases

Imereti - 22 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 19 cases

Shida Kartli - 2 cases

Guria - 11 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 5 cases

Kakheti - 11 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 5 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 1 case.

The country has had 277,650 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 270,369 of the 277,650 patients have recovered, while 3,710 have died of the virus.

Currently 3,545 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

