Georgia reports 170 new cases of coronavirus for March 22
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 170 new cases of coronavirus, 396 recoveries and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 6,185 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend, 2,993 of the 6,185 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 3,192 were PCR tests.
The new 170 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 85 cases
Adjara - 9 cases
Imereti - 22 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 19 cases
Shida Kartli - 2 cases
Guria - 11 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 5 cases
Kakheti - 11 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 5 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 1 case.
The country has had 277,650 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 270,369 of the 277,650 patients have recovered, while 3,710 have died of the virus.
Currently 3,545 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.
---
