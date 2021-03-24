Georgia reports 450 coronavirus cases, 254 recoveries, 8 deaths

Georgia reported 450 coronavirus cases, 254 recoveries, and eight deaths on Wednesday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

23,293 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 13,751 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,542 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 237 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 51 cases and the Kvemo Kartli region with 48 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 278,628, among them, 270,922 people recovered and 3,722 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1,93 %, while 1.59% in the past 14 days.

There are 265 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,463 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 180 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.