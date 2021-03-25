Pfizer vaccination to kick off on March 30

eputy Minister of Health of Georgia Tamar Gabunia informed the Pfizer vaccine would be added to the Health Ministry’s vaccination booking portal tonight. Citizens will be able to choose between AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The effectiveness of both vaccines is very high in preventing transmission and eliminating complications or lethality. Gabunia added the Pfizer vaccine that requires ultra-cold storage would be available in six hospitals across Georgia, four in the capital Tbilisi, also Kutaisi and Batumi from March 30.

Technical preparedness for Covid-19 vaccination in Georgia is very high. Having high immunization willingness to utilize the available coronavirus jabs is way more vital, said the Deputy Minister of Health.

Georgia received 29,250 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. The first batch of 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine arrived on March 13. and dditional 86 400 jabs will enter Georgia in April.

Georgia’s vaccination plan envisages immunizing 1.7 million citizens, or approximately 60% of the population aged 18 and over the end of 2021.