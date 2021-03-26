EU provides € 7.15 million to modernise water supply, sanitation systems in Khashuri

The European Union (EU) has provided €7.15 million to modernise the water supply and sanitation systems in Khashuri municipality of Georgia through the French development Agency (AFD), Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

A grant financing agreement was signed today and will support an AFD credit line with a total allocation of €65 million which aims to rehabilitate, reconstruct, and expand the water supply and sanitation infrastructure and improve related services in Khashuri.

Today, water is only supplied in Khashuri and the neighbouring settlements a few hours per day whereas wastewater is discharged without treatment into a transboundary river affecting negatively the environment, the local livelihood and the health of the local population.

The project has been in the implementation stage since 2020 and will be finalised by the year 2026.