Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 171 coronavirus cases, 382 recoveries, and 14 deaths on March 29, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 14,298 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 8,547 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,751 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 84 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 22 cases and the Kvemo Kartli region with 15 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 280,472, among them, 272,601 people recovered and 3,765 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1.2 percent, while 1.66 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 276 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,653 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 200 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 327 critical patients, 72 require mechanical ventilation.

