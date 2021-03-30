Georgia reports 673 new cases of coronavirus for March 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Georgia has reported 673 new cases of coronavirus, 298 recoveries and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 30,751 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. Some 23,361 of the 30,751 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,390 were PCR tests.

The new 673 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 330 cases

Adjara - 56 cases

Imereti - 67 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 19 cases

Shida Kartli - 57 cases

Guria - 22 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 71 cases

Kakheti - 14 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 7 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 4 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 26 cases.

The country has had 281,145 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 272,899 of the 281,145 patients have recovered, while 3,773 have died of the virus.

Currently, 4,447 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

