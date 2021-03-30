Georgia reports 673 new cases of coronavirus for March 30
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 673 new cases of coronavirus, 298 recoveries and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As reported, 30,751 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. Some 23,361 of the 30,751 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,390 were PCR tests.
The new 673 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 330 cases
Adjara - 56 cases
Imereti - 67 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 19 cases
Shida Kartli - 57 cases
Guria - 22 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 71 cases
Kakheti - 14 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 7 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 4 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 26 cases.
The country has had 281,145 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 272,899 of the 281,145 patients have recovered, while 3,773 have died of the virus.
Currently, 4,447 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.
---
