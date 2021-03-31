Mass Covid-19 immunisation to start in Georgia in July

Mass Covid-19 immunisation is expected to start in Georgia in July, announces Head of the Georgian National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze, adding that it does not mean that getting the vaccination against coronavirus will become mandatory, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

"From July, we want to establish mass vaccination centers in big cities, such as Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, with a daily capacity of 3,000-4,000 vaccines", Gamkrelidze said.

Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said that new websites will be launched for citizens to be registered for vaccination. She said that so far 14,097 individuals registered to get Pfizer vaccination.

Tikaradze also said that a Chinese vaccine will be delivered to Georgia by the end of this week.

"Next week we will have an additional Chinese vaccine, which is also recognised by the strict regulator of Hungary. 100,000 doses of the vaccine will be imported from China. We are consulting with the World Health Organisation on how to deal with this vaccine. When the vaccine is delivered, we will provide additional information", Tikaradze said.

Georgia received 43,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 13, while the vaccination of health workers started on March 15 throughout the country.

So far more than 4,048 health workers have been innoculated against Covid-19 in the country with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In addition 29,250 doses of the US-German Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine entered Georgia on March 24.

Starting March 25, people over 65 years of age are allowed to register for the Covid-19 vaccination in Georgia and make a choice between Pfizer and British AstraZeneca vaccines.