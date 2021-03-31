Georgia reports 616 new cases of COVID-19, 268 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 616 new cases of coronavirus, 268 recoveries, and five deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total 31,947 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, of which 20,364 were rapid tests, while the remaining 11,583 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 319 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 61 cases

Imereti - 58 cases

Adjara - 50 cases

Shida Kartli - 35 cases

Kakheti - 25 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 20 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 17 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 15 cases

Guria - 14 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 2 cases.

Currently, 4,790 individuals remain infected with COVID-19, of which 1,674 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 331 patients are in critical condition and 65 of them are on artificial ventilation.

The country has had 281,761 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

In total 273,167 individuals have recovered from coronavirus in Georgia and 3,778 death.

---

