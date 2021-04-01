Georgia reports 499 coronavirus cases for April 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 499 coronavirus cases, 437 recoveries, and seven deaths on April 1, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 28,712 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 17,922 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,790 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 264 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by Imereti region with 65 cases and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 45 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 282 260, among them, 273,604 people recovered and 3,785 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1.74 percent, while 1.75 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 212 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,685 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 265 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356