Georgian parliament passes judicial reform-related amendments

Georgian Parliament endorsed judicial reform-related amendments in the third reading on Thursday. Eighty-six MPs backed the draft, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The amendments to the Law on Common Courts introduce a new procedure of the selection of candidates for the Supreme Court judge positions and their submission to the Parliament. Namely, the High Council of Justice members’ candidate selection criterion will be public.

The draft law initiators explain that the public hearing of the candidates should be in line with the principle of equal treatment.