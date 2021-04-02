Georgia reports 529 coronavirus cases for April 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 529 coronavirus cases, 326 recoveries, and 13 deaths on April 2, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 281 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 78 cases and the Adjara region with 45 cases.

A total of 24,646 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14,659 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,987 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.15 percent, while 1.8 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 282,789, among them, 273,930 people recovered and 3 798 died.

There are 231 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,756 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 232 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356