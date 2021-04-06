Georgian PM tests positive for COVID-19
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has tested positive for coronavirus, Trend reports via the minister’s press office.
The prime minister’s press office says Garibashvili feels well, is in self-isolation at home, and continues to work remotely.
Georgia has reported 897 new cases of coronavirus, 196 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Some 1,892 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of April 6, while 9,857 are in self-isolation.
