Georgia reports 687 new cases of coronavirus for April 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 687 new cases of coronavirus, 327 recoveries and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 27,713 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours,17,490 of the 27,713 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,223 were PCR tests.

The new 687 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 351 cases

Adjara - 61 cases

Imereti - 68 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 22 cases

Shida Kartli - 41 cases

Guria - 14 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 84 cases

Kakheti - 18 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 20 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 4 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 4 cases.

The country has had 285,645 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 275,547 of the 285,645 patients have recovered, while 3,840 have died from the virus. Currently 6,232 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

