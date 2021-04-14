Georgia reports 1,085 coronavirus cases for April 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Georgia reported 1,085 coronavirus cases, 432 recoveries, and seven deaths on April 13, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 35,863 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 23,896 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 11,967 were PCR tests.

Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 664 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 120 cases, and the Adjara region with 96 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 291,214, among them, 278,683 people recovered and 3,901 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.03 percent, while 2.56 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 162 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,546 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 338 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

