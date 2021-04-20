Turkey, Russia, China Georgia's top trading partners in January-March 2021

Turkey ($419 million), Russia ($329.8 million) and China ($292.6 million) are Georgia's top trading partners in total external trade turnover in January-March 2021, show preliminary data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

In the reporting period Georgia's top trading partners by exports were China ($109.8 million), Russia ($109.5 million) and Azerbaijan ($104.6 million), while top trading partners by imports were Turkey ($343.3 million), Russia ($220.4 million) and China ($182.8 million).

The top three export items were the following:

Copper ores and concentrates - $158.8 million, 19.4% of total exports

Motor cars - $86.6 million, 10.5% of total exports

Ferro-alloys totalled - $83.7 million, 10.2% of total exports

The top import commodities were as follows:

Motor cars - $168.5 million, 8.6% of total imports

Copper ores and concentrates - $145.8 million, 7.5% of total imports

Petroleum and petroleum oils - $141.9 million, 7.3% of total imports

Overall, Georgia’s external trade turnover amounted to $2.77 billion in January-March 2021, which is 0.3% lower compared to the same period of the last year.

The value of exports increased 5.3% and totalled $821.1 million, while imports decreased 2.4%, amounting to $1.95 billion.