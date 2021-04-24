Georgia reports 1,250 coronavirus cases for April 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 1,250 coronavirus cases, 463 recoveries, and 15 deaths on April 24, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 770 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 115 cases, and the Adjara region with 78 cases.

A total of 31,958 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14,801 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,157 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.91 percent, while 3.88 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 302,785, among them 284,749 people recovered and 4,007 died. The number of vaccinated people is 36,056.

There are 242 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,566 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 706 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

---

