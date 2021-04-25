NCDC Head to prognosticate peak of Covid 3rd wave in Georgia in first two weeks of May

Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC) said that the peak of the 3rd wave of Covid pandemic was prognosticated in the first two weeks of May, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Head of the NCDC told the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) that epidemiological situation worsened in the country based on all indicators.

According to Amiran Gamkrelidze, control on fulfillment of recommendations should become stricter.

“This includes restriction on movement during night hours, no restaurants working over weekends, wearing face masks and ban on large-scale public gatherings. Everything stands and should be stricter,” Gamkrelidze claimed.

Georgia reported 1 250 coronavirus cases, 463 recoveries, and 15 deaths on Saturday.