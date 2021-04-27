Georgia makes changes to restrictions on movement on Easter night

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27

According to the decision of the Georgian Interagency Coordinating Council, as an exception, the COVID-19 restriction on movement in connection with the Easter Liturgy, for one night only, will be valid from 23:00 on May 1 to 04:00 on May 2, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As a result of communication with the Georgian Patriarchate, the festive liturgy on Easter will be held in maximum compliance with the epidemiological safety norms.

“These norms include the sound system provided in the churches, social distancing, and facemask rule. At the same time, the restriction on movement will be eased for one night as an exception in connection with the Easter Liturgy. In particular, movement restrictions will be in force from 11 pm on May 1 till 4 am on May 2,” Giorgi Ghibradze, Head of the Task Force operating at the Interagency Coordination Council, said.

According to him, access to the cemeteries during the holidays on May 3-12 will be restricted.

The restrictions on movement introduced to prevent coronavirus spread in Georgia are valid from 9 pm to 5 am.

