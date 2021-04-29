Georgia emphasizes importance of effective and efficient cooperation with UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The United Nations (UN) Country Team in Georgia organized a presentation of its achievements in 2020 to report progress in pursuing the joint UN-Georgia strategy, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The event was designed to underscore the commitment by the UN agencies to “Deliver as One” in alignment with national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ilia Darchiashvili, Head of the Administration of the Government of Georgia, in his speech at the virtual presentation, stressed the effective and efficient cooperation with the UN.

“Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Georgia’s membership in the UN. Throughout this time Georgia has become more actively engaged within the important ongoing processes at the UN, often playing a leading role in different intergovernmental negotiations and consultations across all three pillars of the UN,” said Darchiashvili.

Darchiashvili outlined some areas of fruitful UN-Georgia cooperation: advancement of the sustainable development agenda, strengthening human rights, and improvement of socio-economic conditions in Georgia, including the improved resilience of conflict-affected communities.

UN Resident Coordinator Sabine Machl underlined that, at $57.5 million for 2020, the UN contribution to development efforts in Georgia represented a significant financial mobilization.

“In 2020, the UN Country Team in Georgia continued to closely work with the Government, Parliament, civil society as well as many other partners to provide assistance in the areas of socio-economic development, protection of the environment, strengthening the rule of law, human rights, gender equality, and democratic values, reinforcing social justice, making quality education and healthcare available to all," said Machl.

She noted that because of the COVID-19 pandemic the UN Country Team has repurposed over $20 million to strengthen institutions at the national and local level to prevent and address the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on human lives and livelihoods, with the main focus on the most vulnerable.

