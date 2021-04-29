Georgia reports 1,433 new cases of coronavirus for April 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

Georgia has reported 1,433 new cases of coronavirus, 1,160 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 29,024 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend, 11,185 of the 29,024 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,839 were PCR tests.

The new 1,433 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 904 cases

Adjara - 146 cases

Imereti - 79 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 54 cases

Shida Kartli - 39 cases

Guria - 31 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 99 cases

Kakheti - 45 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 28 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 8 cases.

The country has had 308,834 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Currently, 14,737 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

