Georgia reports 1,476 coronavirus cases for April 30

Georgia reported 1,476 coronavirus cases, 791 recoveries, and 15 deaths on April 30, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 923 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 107 cases, and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 104 cases.

A total of 27,895 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 11,090 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,805 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5.29 percent, while 4.7 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 310,310, among them, 290,767 people recovered and 4,110 died. The number of vaccinated people is 45,338.

There are 99 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,873 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 749 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

