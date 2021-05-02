Georgian NCDC to submit Covid-passport concept to Health Ministry

The National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC) has elaborated the Covid-passport concept and will submit it to the Health Ministry next week, Amiran Gamkrelidze, NCDC Head told the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), Trend reports citing 1TV.

The Inter-Agency Coordination Council will discuss the concept. According to Gamkrelidze, the status of immunization will be defined. The passport will contain some information. If a person is PCR tested and if he/she recovered from coronavirus.

“Through QR Code, the information could be verified. About 90% of work is already completed,” Gamkrelidze told the GPB.