Georgia reports 2,171 new cases of coronavirus for May 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,171 new cases of coronavirus, 1,074 recoveries and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 27,648 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend, 19,912 of the 27,648 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 11,736 were PCR tests.

The new 2,171 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 1,359 cases

Adjara - 135 cases

Imereti - 202 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 83 cases

Shida Kartli - 82 cases

Guria - 48 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 118 cases

Kakheti - 54 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 70 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 13 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 7 cases.

The country has had 315,913 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 5.33 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Some 296,532 of the 315,913 patients have recovered, while 4,207 have died from the virus.

