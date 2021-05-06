Georgia in talks with Johnson & Johnson and Novavax to receive vaccines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Georgia is in communication with Johnson & Johnson and Novavax to receive vaccines in the summer, said Georgian Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to her, Georgia hopes to receive both of the vaccines via the Covax platform.

Meanwhile, those who have received their first AstraZeneca shots in March and April will receive their second doses from May 10.

As of now, Georgia has received the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sinovac vaccines. Registration for vaccination is available at booking.moh.gov.ge. Moreover, Georgia has started Sinopharm vaccination on May 5.

The country may also start Sinovac vaccination before it receives authorization from the World Health Organisation as well.

The country is expecting one million doses of Pfizer vaccines in the summer.

