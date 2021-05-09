Georgian NCDC Deputy Head hopes for better epidsituation in summer if cases do not surge in May

Georgia faces a difficult epidemiological situation now, but if daily cases do not surge sharply in the first half of May, the situation could improve in summer, Deputy Head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Paata Imnadze, said on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Imnadze says the number of vaccine takers is increasing. He hopes more people would involve in inoculation.

Georgia has reported 1,089 coronavirus cases, 1,489 recoveries, and 18 deaths earlier today.

The country’s total case tally reached 321,919, among them, 300,989 people recovered and 4,281 died.

As of today, 61,319 people got the coronavirus vaccine.