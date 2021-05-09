Georgian NCDC Deputy Head hopes for better epidsituation in summer if cases do not surge in May
Georgia faces a difficult epidemiological situation now, but if daily cases do not surge sharply in the first half of May, the situation could improve in summer, Deputy Head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Paata Imnadze, said on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1TV.
Imnadze says the number of vaccine takers is increasing. He hopes more people would involve in inoculation.
Georgia has reported 1,089 coronavirus cases, 1,489 recoveries, and 18 deaths earlier today.
The country’s total case tally reached 321,919, among them, 300,989 people recovered and 4,281 died.
As of today, 61,319 people got the coronavirus vaccine.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on 98th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Progress achieved under Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev paved way for liberation of occupied lands in 2020 – Sobhani
Bulgarian team takes first place at World Cup in Baku in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs
Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD paid tribute to memory of compatriots, who died in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)
Baku holds award ceremony of winners and prize-winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)
Final day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku - Azerbaijani graces competing for medals (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady pay tribute to Azerbaijanis who made unparalleled contribution to victory over fascism (PHOTO/VİDEO)