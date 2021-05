Georgian, North Macedonian Presidents sign visa-free agreement

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski signed a visa-free travel agreement between Georgia and North Macedonia following the meeting at the Villa Vodno Presidential Palace in Skopje on Monday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

During today’s ceremony, Georgian Culture Minister Tea Tsulukiani and her North Macedonian counterpart Irena Stefoska also signed a memorandum on cooperating in the field of culture.

Georgian President will also meet with North Macedonian Assembly President Talat Xhaferi, and First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi later.

President Zourabicvili is paying her first official visit to north Macodinia today. The Georgian President is accompanied by Culture Minister Tea Tsulukiani, and Deputy Foreign Minister Vakhtang Makharoblishvili.