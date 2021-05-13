Georgia reports 776 new cases of coronavirus for May 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 776 new cases of coronavirus, 1,329 recoveries and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 31,982 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend. Some 20,394 of the 31,982 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 11,588 were PCR tests.

The new 776 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 359 cases

Adjara - 79 cases

Imereti - 81 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 56 cases

Shida Kartli - 13 cases

Guria - 20 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 84 cases

Kakheti - 30 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 41 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 10 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases.

The country has had 326,441 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 306,264 of the 326,441 patients have recovered, while 4,379 have died from the virus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356