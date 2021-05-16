Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 968 people have tested positive for coronavirus over the last 24 hours in Georgia, increasing the number of total confirmed cases to 330,375, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the new cases 527 were reported in Tbilisi, while other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 95

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 75

Adjara - 71

Kvemo Kartli - 58

Kakheti - 49

Shida Kartli - 28

Guria - 27

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 21

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 11

Racha-Lechkhumi - 6

Meanwhile, 903 people have recovered from COVID-19 and 16 patients have unfortunately passed away.

In total 308,821 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in Georgia, 4,442 others have died, while 17,086 people are currently infected with the coronavirus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356