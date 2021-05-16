Tourism Administration to participate in Dubai Tourism Exhibition
The National Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia participates in the ATM Dubai International Tourism Exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
In addition, the Department of Tourism and Resorts of Adjara and travel companies, including WST Georgia, Guide of Georgia, Georgian Holidays, Voyager, Travel to Georgia 2010, Arrival DMC, as well as Biltmore Hotel are represented.
