Georgia reports 1,104 coronavirus cases for May 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,104 coronavirus cases, 1,603 recoveries, and 21 deaths on May 20, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 29,032 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 16,256, tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,776 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 607 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo Zemo Svaneti region with 109 cases and the Imereti region with 103 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 334,705, among them, 315,254 people recovered and 4,540 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.8 percent, while 4.39 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 94 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,221 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 689 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of May 20, 101,415 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

