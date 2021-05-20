Georgia reports 1,104 coronavirus cases for May 20

Georgia 20 May 2021 11:32 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia reports 1,104 coronavirus cases for May 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,104 coronavirus cases, 1,603 recoveries, and 21 deaths on May 20, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 29,032 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 16,256, tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,776 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 607 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo Zemo Svaneti region with 109 cases and the Imereti region with 103 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 334,705, among them, 315,254 people recovered and 4,540 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.8 percent, while 4.39 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 94 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,221 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 689 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of May 20, 101,415 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Managers of Kazakhstan’s large companies expected to arrive in Tajikistan
Managers of Kazakhstan’s large companies expected to arrive in Tajikistan
Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discuss the development of trade and economic ties
Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discuss the development of trade and economic ties
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan eye increasing trade turnover
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan eye increasing trade turnover
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas sees increase in sale price for oil, gas Oil&Gas 12:43
Volume of jet fuel imports by SOCAR to Ukraine announced Oil&Gas 12:42
Azerbaijan to establish municipalities in liberated territories Politics 12:42
Xenophobia on rise in Armenia - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 12:39
Britain clears $44 bln Virgin-O2 mobile merger deal Europe 12:38
Russian company ready to partake in construction of Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar railway Transport 12:37
EasyJet readies 90% of fleet despite summer doubts Europe 12:36
Uzbekistan, Russia agree on phased resumption of regular passenger rail communication Transport 12:34
Azerbaijan comments on Indian MFA statement about Armenian-Azerbaijani border events Politics 12:33
Uzbekistan signs memorandum with Japan Foreign Trade Development Organization Uzbekistan 12:32
IMF to consider attracting financial assistance for Islamic banking dev’t in Uzbekistan Finance 12:29
Azerbaijan unveils 4M2021 petrochemicals production figures Oil&Gas 12:26
Georgia postpones registration of enterprises producing batteries and accumulators Business 12:21
Azerbaijan - largest supplier of petroleum bitumen to Georgia Oil&Gas 12:20
Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperation with US Duke University Society 12:11
Azerbaijani president to take part in Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center's videoconference Politics 12:10
UK Exports Minister Graham Stuart arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 12:06
Kazakh Senate approves amendments to state budget for 2021-2023 Business 12:00
Turkmenistan's Ashgabat opens tender for sodium hypochlorite purchase Tenders 11:50
Azerbaijan reveals 4M2021 air traffic indicators Transport 11:43
Kazakh KazMunayGas shares revenue data Oil&Gas 11:38
Uzbekistan eyes expanding cooperation with Austria in textile industry Uzbekistan 11:33
1Q2021 cargo traffic on Azerbaijani segment of TRACECA disclosed Transport 11:33
Latest prices for Azerbaijani oil disclosed Finance 11:33
Georgia reports 1,104 coronavirus cases for May 20 Georgia 11:32
Iran’s PMO discloses activities of Astara port Transport 11:30
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy electric stations Tenders 11:24
Turkmen Dajhanbank working to expand sphere of non-cash payments Finance 11:22
Gold price increases in Azerbaijan Finance 11:10
Copper ores and concentrates rank first in list of Georgian export Business 11:03
Azerbaijan's 4M2021 fixed capital receipts from foreign investments grow Finance 11:03
Finland says there is surely potential for tourism relations with Azerbaijan Tourism 11:02
Georgia decreases gas import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:01
A national priority: Independent Regulator essential to ensure telecom roaming for Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 10:54
Azerbaijan to lift outdoor mask mandate soon - official Society 10:50
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria’s commercial operation time announced Oil&Gas 10:45
Uzbekistan Airways notes increase in monthly revenue from freight transport in 2020 Transport 10:44
Azerbaijani ombudsperson visits detained members of Armenian armed group Politics 10:41
India will be in position to vaccinate all adults by year end: Centre Other News 10:34
Turkmenistan, UNESCO discuss inclusion of capital in Creative Cities Network Turkmenistan 10:34
India highlights efforts in preventing spread of Covid-19 at UN roundtable Other News 10:33
US has provided over $500 million in Covid relief to India, says White House Other News 10:32
Mask-wearing campaign launches in Dhaka Bangladesh Other News 10:32
Azerbaijani transport expert stresses advisability of using electric buses in Baku Society 10:29
Army Develops System To Convert Liquid Oxygen Into Low Pressure Oxygen Gas Other News 10:28
Azerbaijan shares data on economically active citizens Business 10:27
Russia opens weekly flights from several cities to Baku Transport 10:22
SOCAR’s capex to moderate with two large projects coming on stream Oil&Gas 10:19
Egypt strikes deal with Russia to supply Sputnik V before end of 2021 Arab World 10:15
Glassbox files for TASE IPO at $350m valuation Israel 10:10
SOCAR’s EBITDA expected to rebound in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:08
Happy to represent home country in Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions - Azerbaijani gymnasts Society 10:08
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 20 Uzbekistan 10:00
Oil falls for third day on rising coronavirus infections, U.S. stockpiles Oil&Gas 10:00
Largest share of Slovak exports to Uzbekistan falls on vehicles and auto parts Transport 09:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 20 Finance 09:57
Iran expands exports of sweets, chocolate, cereal products Business 09:55
Fitch revises outlook on SOCAR Oil&Gas 09:49
Fitch's outlook on Azerbaijan's rating positive for its Eurobonds - Gazprombank Finance 09:49
Iran implements plan to increase oil extraction Oil&Gas 09:48
Iranian currency rates for May 20 Finance 09:44
Iran's Minister of Social Welfare discusses citizens without insurance coverage Business 09:34
Hall of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku incredibly beautiful - Belarusian gymnast Society 09:31
Georgia can become one of leading exporters of snails - Confederation of Northern Heliciculturists Business 09:06
ESCO shares data on electricity consumption by companies in Georgia Oil&Gas 09:05
13 killed, over 30 injured in S. Pakistan bus crash Other News 08:42
Iran pays $1.9 billion worth of insurance to hospitals during Covid-19 Business 08:21
Iran Air to carry out extraordinary flights from/to France Iran 08:19
Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:16
Geostat unveils volume of cars export from Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 07:58
Tourism recovering faster in Georgia than initially expected - Minister Business 07:37
Turkey reports 11,553 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:35
Several deaths reported due to massive storm in southern U.S. US 06:28
Small hydroelectric power plant commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district after renovation Oil&Gas 05:01
Negotiations between Lavrov and Blinken ended in Reykjavik Russia 04:43
Israel not to agree on ceasefire with Hamas until May 21 - Israeli TV Israel 04:04
8 people killed in gunmen attack in NW Nigeria Other News 03:25
UK plans to roll out COVID vaccines to all over-18s in June -The Telegraph Europe 02:34
U.S. and Russian foreign ministers begin talks in Iceland World 01:34
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners Europe 00:35
UK Exports Minister Graham Stuart is visiting Azerbaijan Politics 00:01
Acting PM of Armenia considers Russia's proposal to demarcate borders with Azerbaijan as inappropriate Politics 19 May 23:39
3 family members killed in fresh Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Other News 19 May 23:21
Georgia increases oil import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 May 22:13
Equipment modernized at substation of Uzbek Turakurgan TPP Oil&Gas 19 May 22:12
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan declines Business 19 May 22:10
Georgia increases import of cars Business 19 May 22:09
Georgian mineral and fresh water exports down Business 19 May 22:02
eBay simplifies cash withdrawal procedure for Azerbaijani sellers Economy 19 May 22:02
Azerbaijani population's 4M2021 nominal incomes slightly decline Finance 19 May 22:00
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Italian minister exchange views on issues of mutual interest (PHOTO) Politics 19 May 21:59
Iran's Tehran province leading in domestic production of imported products Business 19 May 21:58
Most of oil transported via Azerbaijan's main pipelines account for BTC Oil&Gas 19 May 21:51
Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline Oil&Gas 19 May 21:50
Number of "smart" sub-artesian systems in Azerbaijan disclosed Economy 19 May 21:48
Azerbaijan increases import of Georgian wine Business 19 May 21:45
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy tractor via tender Tenders 19 May 21:45
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 19 May 21:44
Data on sales of Turkmen cotton yarn on Turkmenistan’s exchange in April 2021 Business 19 May 21:43
Fitch projects Uzbek National Bank to maintain its role within banking system dev’t strategy Finance 19 May 21:34
All news