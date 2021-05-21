Georgian citizens with vaccine certificates allowed to enter Hungary
Georgian citizens with vaccine certificates are allowed to enter Hungary, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Siarto, declared in Brussels, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The Ambassador of Hungary to Georgia, Victoria Horvat added that the Government of Hungary recognizes Georgia’s vaccine certificate as a ‘green card.’ Georgian citizens will be able to smoothly enter Hungary.
