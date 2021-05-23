Georgia reports 733 coronavirus cases, 1,530 recoveries, 20 deaths

Georgia has reported 733 coronavirus cases, 1,530 recoveries, and 20 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

16,972 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 7,425 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,547 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 425 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 70 cases, and the Adjara region with 62 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 337,573, among them, 318,599 people recovered and 4,622 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4,32%, while 4,04% in the past 14 days.

There are 84 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,152 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 699 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 880 critical patients, 228 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 112, 192 people got the coronavirus vaccine.