Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 1,354 coronavirus cases, 821 recoveries, and 15 deaths on May 25, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 669 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 184 cases, and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 129 cases.

A total of 30,456 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 21,054 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,404 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4.45 percent, and 3.86 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 339,315 among them, 320,777 people recovered and 4,654 died. As of May 25, 117,354 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

There are 91 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,094 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 673 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

