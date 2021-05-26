Georgia reports 1,015 coronavirus cases for May 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,015 coronavirus cases, 1,151 recoveries, and 28 deaths on May 26, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 39,697 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 25,325 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,372 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 550 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 102 cases, and the Imereti region with 84 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 340,330, among them, 321,928 people recovered and 4,682 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.56 percent, while 3.77 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 89 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,940 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 672 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 891 critical patients, 218 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 121,263 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

