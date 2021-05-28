Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Georgia reported 1,056 coronavirus cases, 1,071 recoveries, and 28 deaths on May 28, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 38,921 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 26,713 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,208 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.71 percent, while 3.68 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 341,894 among them, 324,426 people recovered and 4,727 died. As of May 28, 130,037 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

There are 51 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,937 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 675 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

