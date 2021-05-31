Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for May 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Georgia has reported 360 coronavirus cases, 1,195 recoveries, and 16 deaths on May 31, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 12,207 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 6,581 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,626 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 200 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 43 cases and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 24 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 343,963, among them, 327,618 people recovered and 4,773 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.95 percent, while 3.41 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 44 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,829 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 658 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 892 critical patients, 220 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 138,914 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

