Georgia elected to Executive Council of UNWTO for 4 years

Georgia has been elected to the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for four years, announces the Ministry of Economy of Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The election was held today at the 66th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe in Athens, Greece.

Out of 35 member states of the executive board, 23 countries voted for Georgia.

"Georgia will have the opportunity to be involved in setting the goals of the organisation and its further successful implementation, as well as to ensure its efficient and transparent functioning. Given its strategic location, Georgia will be able to protect the interests of both the Black Sea and Eastern European regions in terms of tourism development", says the ministry.